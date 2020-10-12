Goa reports 308 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 new deaths; 495 people discharged

JUST IN
Reducing Karnataka's Covid mortality rate my priority: New health minister
Goa's Covid-19 count increased by 308 and the death toll by four on Monday, while 495 people were discharged after recovery from the infection, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa's COVID-19 count increased by

308 and the death toll by four on Monday, while 495 people were discharged after recovery from the infection, an official said.

The state now has 38,674 cases, including 511 deaths, and the discharge of 33,698 people had left it with 4,465 active ones, he said.

A total of 1,442 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 38,674, new cases 511, deaths 511, discharged 33,698, active cases 4,465, samples tested till date 2,73,404.

First Published: Mon, October 12 2020. 20:41 IST

