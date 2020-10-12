Meghalaya reports 88 new Covid-19 cases, one additional fatality

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,037; death toll increases to 29
20 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Meghalaya, tally now at 2,362
Meghalaya reports 112 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 4,557
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 29 new cases take Covid-19 tally to 3,034
Meghalaya reports 89 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 4,447
-
At least 88 people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, pushing the tally to 7,771, a senior official said.
One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 64, Health Services Director Aman War said.
Altogether 131 people have recovered from the disease since Sunday, he said.
East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 50 new cases. The district accounted for 57 of the 64 fatalities.
West Jaintia Hills registered 26 fresh cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 10 and Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills at one each.
Meghalaya currently has 2,434 active coronavirus cases, of which 1,699 alone have been recorded in East Khasi Hills. The total number of recoveries increased to 5,273.
As many as 1.74 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU