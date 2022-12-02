JUST IN
Business Standard

Goa will soon emerge as creative capital of India, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said the coastal state would soon emerge as the creative capital of India

Topics
Goa | Pramod Sawant

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the coastal state would soon emerge as the creative capital of India.

He was talking to reporters after distributing various benefits to start-ups and Information Technology companies at a function here. State IT Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present. The state government's policy has eleven schemes through which start-ups are incentivized, the CM said. These schemes include salary reimbursement, lease rent reimbursement, co-working spaces reimbursement, skill development promotion scheme and IPR reimbursement scheme and trademark reimbursement scheme, he said. Sawant said that since the inception of Start Up scheme, total grant of Rs 3.28 crore has been sanctioned against these incentives to more than 50 beneficiaries.

Besides this, the IT Policy has 18 schemes including capital investment scheme, power subsidy, internet subsidy, salary subsidy, purchase of land and built-up space and quality certification, he added. Goa is providing an ecosystem that will help the state emerge as the "creative capital of India," he said. Khaunte said the state government has been working towards bridging the gap between talent and the industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:54 IST

