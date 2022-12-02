JUST IN
Business Standard

Nadda flags off 51 chariots from Jaipur during launch of Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Rajasthan BJP has launched the Jan Aakrosh Yatra to highlight the failures of the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state

Topics
rajasthan | BJP

IANS  |  Jaipur 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda | Photo: Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Thursday flagged off 51 chariots from Jaipur under the Jan Aakrosh Yatra organised by the Rajasthan unit of the saffron party to highlight the failures of the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

As per the programme, a total of 200 chariots which will go to 200 assembly constituencies of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda underlined the failures of the Gehlot-led government, saying: "Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, crores of people of the country get health protection and get quality treatment but the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan did not implement this scheme but named it as Chiranjeevi.

"The government also renamed the Annapurna scheme as Indira Rasoi. The Congress government also stopped the Antyodaya Yojana, run by the former Chief Minister late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat through which the youth got a loan of Rs 50,000 without guarantee," he said.

The BJP leader further said that "Gehlot is working to push Rajasthan back by obstructing all the schemes including Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission of the Centre".

Through the yatras, the BJP expects to reach to around 2 crore people of the state in 14 days.

A party source said that each chariot has a complaint box in which the common people will be able to write problems related to public development.

After collecting the complaints from all assembly constituencies of the state, the issues will be raised against the Congress government, and the BJP will also include them in its manifesto.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:21 IST

