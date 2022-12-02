RWAs will have their own mini councillors if AAP wins MCD polls: Kejriwal

-
All Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the national capital will have their own 'mini councillors' with power handed to them in steps if the Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the municipal elections scheduled on December 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday while speaking with RWA representatives.
Kejriwal said the AAP would provide them with basic minimum funds and the RWAs will be councillors of their respective areas.
The RWAs will have financial and decision-making power on local issues, including fumigation, pruning of trees etc., Kejriwal said.
"The public will not remain mute spectators or consumers anymore. Each RWA will have its own mini councillor and powers will be handed to them step by step if AAP comes to the power in MCD," he said.
"We will also have extensive consultations on these issues. If we successfully implement this idea of including the residents in the MCD, it will set an example for the entire country," Kejriwal said.
"We had tried to divide Delhi into 3,500 Mohalla Sabhas, but the cooperation of BJP's MCD was impossible. So the idea went to the shelf. Now we will actively involve RWAs in this. We want to create an active platform so that people don't become mute spectators, and a two-way dialogue is maintained with the government," he added.
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:40 IST
