GoAir to connect Hyderabad with direct flight to the Maldives

GoAir on Thursday announced the launch of its maiden direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Male.
Effective February 11, GoAir will operate a direct service four times a week Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday - between Hyderabad and Male, a release from the airline said here.
Currently, with the lifting of travel restrictions, GoAir has resumed its operations, connecting Male to India
Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru with daily direct services, it said.
This new route will be serviced by the airlines next-generation Airbus A320 neo aircraft, further strengthening GoAirs growing international network in the south Asian region, it said.
Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said "Passengers travelling from Hyderabad will now have convenient additional options to travel to Male, thus making their travel experience enjoyable and comfortable."
Flight G8 1533 will depart from Hyderabads Rajiv Gandhi International airport at 1130 hours, and arrive at the Maldives' Velana International Airport at 1330 hours (LT).
On the return leg, flight G8 4033 will depart Male at 1430 hours (LT) and arrive in Hyderabad at 1730 hours, the release added.
