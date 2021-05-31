Karnataka reports 1,250 black fungus infections, 39 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Bengal govt declares black fungus as notifiable disease amid rise in cases
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
-
A total of 1,250 black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases have been reported in Karnataka so far, informed the state health department.
Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment. While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus, stated a bulletin released by the health department on Sunday.
Bengaluru Urban Khurda district accounted for the most number of infections with 521 cases. While 508 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 10 people have recovered and 3 patients have died so far.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies for black fungus medicine.
"About 80,000 vials are in the market. The state has received 8-10 thousand vials so far. There were 1,250 cases of black fungus in the state. 30-35 deaths took place due to the infection. The medicines are being distributed to black fungus infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital," the Karnataka Health Minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU