Government sanctions ad hoc bonus to employees for fiscal 2021

-
ALSO READ
China passes new law to counter sanctions against its officials, entities
China imposes sanctions on US officials, entities under anti-foreign law
Microsoft announces gift: All employees to get $1,500 as pandemic bonus
Wall Street banks hike shareholder payouts after Fed gives the green light
Govt gives ad hoc IGST exemption on import of coronavirus relief material
-
The government has sanctioned non-productivity linked or ad hoc bonus for central government employees for fiscal year 2020-21.
In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said the employees of central para military forces and armed forces too would be eligible for the bonus.
Employees who were in service as on March 31, 2021, and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during 2020-21 fiscal year would be eligible for this ad hoc bonus.
The non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) would be paid to the central government employees in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B, who are not covered by any productivity- linked bonus scheme.
The calculation ceiling for payment of this bonus would be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000.
"The quantum of ad hoc bonus will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower," the Department of Expenditure said.
To calculate ad hoc bonus for one day, the average emoluments in a year will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month).
This will, thereafter, be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted.
Giving an illustration, the memorandum said given the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs 7,000), the non-productivity linked bonus or ad-hoc bonus for 30 days would work out to be Rs 6,908.
It also clarified that in case of employees who resigned, retired from service or expired before March 31, 2021, the ad hoc bonus would be paid only to those who superannuated or retired on medical grounds or died before March 31, 2021, but after completing at least six months regular service during the year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU