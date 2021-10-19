India Meteorological Department issues Orange alert for 11 Kerala districts

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
Red alert for 5 Maharashtra districts, orange warning for Mumbai: IMD
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 districts in Kerala from Oct12
IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains
Rain lashes various parts of Delhi and NCR, IMD issues orange alert
-
After a relative respite of two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall.
The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also.
The IMD sounded an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on October 20.
An Orange alert has been issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21.
A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
Kerala was ravaged by heavy downpour and subsequent landslides in the south-central districts On October 15 and 16 which resulted in the loss of 24 lives, The search and rescue operations are still going on.
Apart from that, the dams in the state are on a brim with Red alert sounded for over ten major dams in the state.
Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba and Kakki, four major dams among the total 78 dams in the state have been opened to release the excess water.
Various district administrations have issued alerts to the people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU