Government seeks Parliament nod for Rs 117 bn additional expenditure

The government today sought Parliament's approval for additional gross additional expenditure of Rs 116.97 bn for the current fiscal.

As per the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2018-19 tabled in the Lok Sabha, the net cash outgo totals Rs 5.95 trillion and gross additional expenditure aggregates to Rs 5.74 trillion.

Besides, the government has sought a token provision of Rs 10 million for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases of new service or new instrument of service.

The government is seeking Parliament's nod to spend Rs 17.91 bn for the Agriculture Ministry, Rs 15 bn of the Textiles Ministry and Rs 10.57 bn for the Defence Ministry.

The government is also seeking Rs 17.08 bn for the Petroleum Ministry. The money would be given towards grants for the creation of capital assets under various schemes.

Under the head 'technical supplementary demands for grants', the government has sought Rs 9.8 bn for infusion of equity in Air India under the "turn around plan".

As per the document tabled in Parliament, the government has sought approval to spend Rs 4.63 bn for the Food and Public Distribution Ministry. Among others the amount would be used for the creation of a buffer stock of sugar.