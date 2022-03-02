Indian student's parent says many Indians stuck at Kharkiv Railway station

-
The stranded Indian students are still stuck at the nearest Railway station in Kharkiv in the war-torn Ukraine where they had marched by foot in the morning, a student's father said on Wednesday.
"My son Amit along with his cousin Suman and others somehow managed to reach the Railway station but is stuck there," Venkatesh Vaishyar told PTI.
The latest advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Ukrainian capital Kyiv asked students stuck at Kharkiv Railway station to proceed by foot to Pisochyn, Babai and Beslyudivka by 6 pm on Wednesday.
"I have no clue what's happening there but he was stuck in Kharkiv Railway station. The first train took women and girls and the second left with the Ukrainians.
The third has not arrived yet though the advisory says everyone must reach the three locations by 6 pm which indicates that something terrible may happen after 6 pm," Vaishyar said.
Meanwhile, Harsha S G, elder brother of Naveen S G who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, said, "We are glad that everyone is returning home alive but we want to see his (Naveen) face because my parents want to see him."
Naveen, a fourth year medical student in the Kharkiv Medical College ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange currency notes when he was killed in the shelling.
According to him, the parents saw him six months ago and were not able to speak to him due to poor connectivity.
"He used to speak to the parents two to three minutes. I appeal to everyone that when you are putting in so much of efforts to bring those who were with him, please try at the earliest to bring the dead body," an emotional Harsha told reporters.
He said the officials have been telling him that the body is safely preserved in the mortuary in Kharkiv but there was no word on bringing it to India.
