Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till October 31

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Sept 30 due to Covid
Driving licence test slots reduced by half in Delhi to prevent Covid spread
Delhi extends validity of vehicle documents expiring on Sept 30 till Nov 30
John Krafcik, CEO of Google's self-driving car spinoff steps down
Self-driving startup WeRide deepens ties with Nissan, raises $310 million
-
The government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence, registration certificate and permits till October 31, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has asked the enforcement authorities to treat documents, including those related to fitness, permit (all types), driving licence and registration, as valid till October 31.
"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to condition for prevention of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all above referenced documents...whose extension of validity could not, or was not likely to be granted due to lockdown and which has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by October 31, 2021, the same may be treated as valid till October 31,2021," it said.
This will help citizens in availing transport related services, it added.
The ministry said all the states and union territories are required to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisations which are operating under this difficulty time do not face difficulties.
It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, March 26, 2021 and June 17, 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU