USIBC to present Global Leadership Award to Shiv Nadar, Mallika Srinivasan

Prominent Indian industrialists Shiv Nadar and Mallika Srinivasan have been chosen by a top India-centric business advocacy group as the recipients of its 2021 Global Leadership Award.
The US India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday announced the selection of Nadar, founder and chairman emeritus, HCL Technologies and Srinivasan, chair and managing director, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), for the award.
The two top leaders will be honoured at the 2021 India Ideas Summit to be held on October 6-7, a media release said.
Given annually since 2007, the Global Leadership Awards recognise top corporate executives from the United States and India who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and played a major role in advancing the strategic and economic partnership between the countries, it said.
In conferring these awards, we recognise the outstanding contributions of both Shiv Nadar and Mallika Srinivasan, USIBC said.
Under Shiv Nadar's leadership HCL has transitioned from an IT services company to a global leader in cutting edge technology, through a relentless focus on innovation and R&D, said Nisha Desai Biswal, USIBC president.
A true visionary, Nadar has led HCL to tremendous success with his determination and farsightedness, she added.
Another powerhouse who is being recognised this year exemplifies courage, conviction, and the spirit of entrepreneurship. Mallika Srinivasan has scaled new heights with some ground-breaking achievements in public-private space in both manufacturing and agriculture sectors, Biswal said.
Her commitment to innovation in agriculture has helped create opportunities in rural communities across India. We are thrilled to present her the 2021 Global Leadership Award, she said.
Past recipients of the awards include - Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nasdaq president Adena Friedman.
