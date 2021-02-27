Govt fixes Covid vaccine price at Rs 250 a shot for pvt hospitals: Report

-
The Union Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, and will be vaccinated starting March 1, sources said.
However, the prices are subjected to change until further notice. The government has decided that the people will be vaccinated free of cost at the government hospitals.
The cost break-up is Rs 150 for a dose plus Rs 100 as a service charge which the private facilities can charge from the beneficiaries.
The decision was taken by National Health Mission and is being forwarded to all the states and union territories, sources informed.
After healthcare and frontline workers, the third phase of vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic is unrolling beginning March to cover 27 crore of people at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.
The vaccines will be stored at public health facilities having cold chain points. The private facilities will be able to receive the desired doses from public hospitals in their vicinity.
