Govt indulging in doublespeak over 'Made in India' slogan: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination
Rahul urges Opposition to unite to fight back party in power at Centre
Rahul Gandhi meets family of minor girl raped, killed in Delhi's Nangal
Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi
Punjab CM Channi gets Rahul Gandhi's nod for cabinet expansion list
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of doublespeak over the 'Made in India' slogan, which he dubbed as a mere 'jumla' (rhetoric).
His remarks came after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla expressed concern over the growing trade deficit with China as India's trade with it grew by 49 percent in the first nine months of this year.
"The Usual Doublespeak. #MadeInIndia #Jumla," he said in a tweet.
He also tagged a media report that said the trade with China grew by 49 percent with Shringla red-flagging the deficit.
The report said in the first nine months of this year, India's trade with China touched USD 90 billion, an increase of 49 percent.
The Usual Doublespeak. #MadeInIndia #Jumla pic.twitter.com/Lt0wybWHxS— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2021
The trade, however, remains unbalanced with a large trade balance in favour of China, Shringla had said.
"Our trade deficit concerns are two-fold the first is the actual size of the deficit. The trade deficit for the nine months period stood at USD 47 billion. This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country. Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening," the foreign secretary had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU