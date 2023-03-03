JUST IN
World should consider Delhi as the hub of education: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Business Standard

Govt issues quality control norms for bicycles' retro reflective devices

The government has issued quality control norms for bicycles retro reflective devices with a view to contain imports of sub-standard products and promote domestic manufacturing in the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has issued quality control norms for bicycles retro reflective devices with a view to contain imports of sub-standard products and promote domestic manufacturing in the country.

The Bicycles-Retro Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2023 will come into force from July 1 this year, according to an order of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The notified items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark.

This order, however, would not apply to goods or articles meant for exports.

"Any person who contravenes the provisions of this order shall be punishable under the provisions of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016," it added.

The department is also working on bringing quality control orders (QCOs) for a number of other products such as aluminium alloy items; bolts, nuts and fasteners; ceiling fan regulator; conduits and fittings for electrical installations; copper products; and fire extinguishers hinge.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:40 IST

