Govt issues quality control norms for bicycles' retro reflective devices

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka to implement cost-reflective tariff formula for electricity
Parliamentary panel recommends setting up regulators for medical devices
Global smart home devices market may shrink 2.6% to 874 mn units in 2022
No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days, says White House
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers
-
The government has issued quality control norms for bicycles retro reflective devices with a view to contain imports of sub-standard products and promote domestic manufacturing in the country.
The Bicycles-Retro Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2023 will come into force from July 1 this year, according to an order of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).
The notified items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark.
This order, however, would not apply to goods or articles meant for exports.
"Any person who contravenes the provisions of this order shall be punishable under the provisions of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016," it added.
The department is also working on bringing quality control orders (QCOs) for a number of other products such as aluminium alloy items; bolts, nuts and fasteners; ceiling fan regulator; conduits and fittings for electrical installations; copper products; and fire extinguishers hinge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU