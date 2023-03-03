JUST IN
Business Standard

President Murmu inaugurates 7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Seventh International Dharma Dhamma Conference, organised by the India Foundation in collaboration with the Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies

Topics
President of India | Buddhism | Madhya Pradesh govt

ANI  General News 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Seventh International Dharma Dhamma Conference, organised by the India Foundation in collaboration with the Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President has said that the great banyan tree of Indian spirituality has its roots in India and its branches and vines are spread all over the world.

"For scholars, there are different schools of philosophy. But the mystics of the world speak the same language. When realised souls decided to become compassionate teachers or gurus, their traditions came into existence. Many such traditions originated in India and have been flourishing across the world," she said.

"The concept of Dharma-Dhamma has been the basic voice of Indian consciousness. In our tradition it is said, 'Dharyate anen iti dharmah' - that which supports is dharma. The entire humanity rests on the foundation stone of religion. Progress of individuals and society with the spirit of friendship, compassion and non-violence as well as free from attachment and hatred, has been the main message of Eastern humanism. Personal conduct and social order based on morality is the practical form of Eastern humanism. It has been considered the duty of every person to preserve and strengthen such a system based on morality," the President said.

She added that Eastern humanism looked at the universe as a moral stage and not as a material battle-ground. In the building and sustaining of this moral order, every individual has to be action-oriented and not rely on fate. Eastern humanism believes that blind impulses lead to individual fights and even wars between countries. When India proclaims on the global stage that the entire world is but one family, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', it proclaims its commitment to eastern humanism.

"It is a matter of pride that religion has occupied a central place in our country's tradition, social system and political activities since time immemorial. The deep impact of Dharma-Dhamma is clearly visible on the democratic system we adopted after independence. Our national emblem is from the Ashoka Pillar at Sarnath. The wheel of Dharma is adorned in our national flag. Mahatma Gandhi spread the message of non-violence and compassion of Lord Buddha through his values and actions," President Murmu said.

She added that realising the cause of human's suffering, and showing the way to get rid of that suffering, is the characteristic of Eastern humanism, which has become more important in today's era. In the tradition of Dharma-Dhamma, the prayers for welfare of all have been a part of lives. This is the essence of Eastern humanism.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:22 IST

