Govt not aware of any unlawful interception of any message: MoS Comms

-
ALSO READ
China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue
India to get indigenously developed 5G network in 2022 : MoS Chauhan
Govt keeping close watch on Covid-19 situation, says MoS Health
People want to fight against KCR family rule: MoS Reddy after min switch
India's strong, decisive decisions slowed down Covid spread: MoS Health
-
The Communications Ministry on Friday informed Parliament that the government was not aware of any unlawful interception of any message of any individual.
Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan replied "No" to questions in Rajya Sabha, asking "whether Government is aware of any 'unlawful learning of the contents of any message'" and "whether the government is aware of any authorised official unlawfully intercepting any message."
To another question on whether reasons are invariably recorded in writing and orders taken from the competent authorities before intercepting any message under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, Chauhan, in a written reply, stated that the orders for interception under the said section are issued with the approval of the "competent authority" as per sub-rules and rules.
"As per sub-rule (2) of these Rules, these orders contain the reasons for such direction," Chauhan added.
In October, the Supreme Court directed a panel of experts to investigate whether the government used military-grade private Israeli Pegasus spyware to surveil opposition leaders, activists, tycoons, judges and journalists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU