Govt signs deal with Hyderabad firm for 300 million Covid vaccine doses

-
ALSO READ
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Pfizer aims for full FDA approval of Covid vaccine for people 16 and above
European Union recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
Our vaccine highly effective on Covid-19 variant prevalent in India: Pfizer
-
India’s government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots.
The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.
Biological E., which also has a separate deal to produce about 600 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 shot annually, said on Tuesday it entered into a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in India.
Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU