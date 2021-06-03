Govt signs deal with Hyderabad firm for 300 million Covid vaccine doses

India’s government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots.

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

, which also has a separate deal to produce about 600 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 shot annually, said on Tuesday it entered into a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval.

