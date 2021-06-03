US reports lowest weekly increase of child Covid cases since late 2020

-
ALSO READ
More children infected in second wave, but no need for panic: Experts
Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in US in $50 bn case over opioid abuse
Junior women academies' hockey: Madhya Pradesh side storms into semis
-
About 34,500 new Covid-19 child cases were reported in the US last week, marking the lowest number of new weekly cases since early October last year, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
Child cases represented 24.3 per cent of the total new weekly cases of 141,848 in the week from May 20 to 27, Xinhua reported citing the report.
Over the past two weeks, there was a 2 per cent increase in the cumulated number of child Covid-19 cases, said the report.
As of May 27, nearly 4 million children in the US had tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the report.
Child cases represented 14.1 per cent of all Covid-19 cases. The overall rate was 5,285 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.
Children accounted for 1.3 per cent to 3.2 per cent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.23 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, said the report.
"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the American Academy of Pediatrics said in the report.
Weekly increase of child Covid-19 cases in the US hit record high in mid January, which stood at over 211,000 cases, the data showed.
Since mid April, weekly increase fell continuously from nearly 90,000 to about 34,500 cases.
On May 10, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15.
Over 136 million people over 12 years of age in the US have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday, accounting for 48.6 per cent, according to data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU