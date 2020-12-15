Govt wants clause by clause talks with farmers on agri bill proposal: Tomar

With farmers firm on their demand about repealing of the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre, their protest entered the 20th day on Tuesday with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at various border points.

The protesting farmers on Monday observed a daylong hunger strike against the three new agricultural laws. Union Agriculture Minister Tomar has said that the government will hold further talks and want to hold a discussion with farmers' leaders on clause by clause of the farm laws.

They also claimed that more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi border points.Ten organisations from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee met Union Agriculture Minister on Monday to extend their support on three farm laws enacted by the government recently.

The committee submitted a memorandum to Tomar which said that some elements in the farmers' agitation in some parts of the country, especially in Delhi, were trying to create misunderstanding among farmers about the farm laws. The memorandum urged the government not to withdraw the three laws under the pressure of farmers' agitation in some parts of the country. "Because, if it happens, farmers from different parts of the country will be bound to come on the streets for their rights," it said.

Agriculture Minister Tomar said after the meeting that members of All India Kisan Coordination Committee had come from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar. "They supported and gave us a letter on the same. They said that the Modi government has done this for the welfare of farmers and they welcome and support it," he said.

Asked about a meeting with the leaders of protesting farmers, Tomar said the government has said it is ready for talks.

"We have said that we are ready for the talks. The government will definitely do it if their (farmer unions') proposal comes...We want the discussions to be held clause by clause. They will give their opinion on our proposal, we will definitely hold further talks," he said.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) on Monday said that the government is misleading everyone regarding the MSP. Gurnam Singh Chaduni was speaking from the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) border.

"One thing the is spreading that MSP will be given. Its ministers are repeatedly saying. The government is misleading everyone on MSP. Home Minister Amit Shah replied to us during 8th December meet that they can't buy all 23 crops at MSP as its costs Rs 17 lakh crores," Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Various Union Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary have appealed farmers to end their agitation and come for talks with the government.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

