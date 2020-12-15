Farm laws anti-farmers, brought only to benefit some capitalists: Kejriwal

-
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the farm laws are not only "anti-farmer" but also "anti-people" and have been brought in "to benefit some capitalists".
Kejriwal and AAP volunteers across the country held a day-long hunger strike on Monday in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
Addressing the volunteers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said that "these farm laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people and this will cause a massive price hike as these laws have given a license to do the same and these laws are brought only to benefit some capitalists".
He said that these laws say only if prices of farm products doubles within a year then only the government can launch raids against the hoarders, and despite being a Chief Minister, he cannot raid the hoarders because these laws have tied his hands.
"The country is in crisis because the farmers are in crisis. The foundation of any country is farmers and jawans, and the country cannot grow when farmers and jawans are in crisis," he said, asking that when the soldiers sitting on the border hear that their brothers and fathers are being called terrorists, how will they feel?
He appealed to those who are calling farmers "terrorists" to stop this dirty politics.
Kejriwal thanked all who is standing in support of the protesting farmers and have joined these farmers in this day-long hunger strike too.
"I know many of our MLAs and leaders who are continuously serving the protesting farmers. I told them not to wear caps of the Aam Aadmi Party or to carry any banner of the party. The Aam Aadmi Party volunteers have worked for the farmers as their caregiver. I also visited the farmers as a caregiver. I told our leaders that if the nation survives then only the Aam Aadmi Party will survive and if the farmers survive then only the Aam Aadmi Party will survive. All of us are working as caregivers for these protesting farmers," he said.
