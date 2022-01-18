'Grama One' to be launched in 12 districts on Republic Day: Karnataka CM

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the ambitious 'Grama One' programme that is aimed at providing services of various departments at the citizens' doorsteps would be a reality from Republic Day in rural areas of 12 districts.
Bommai had held a virtual meeting to review the preparations for the launch of the programme. It would be implemented in 12 districts of the state from January 26. About 3,000 'Grama One' service centres would be opened for the purpose, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.
Speaking at the virtual meeting, Bommai said it would be launched in 12 districts for now and the programme would later cover all the districts in the coming days. He instructed the officials to ensure that services of prominent departments should be made easily available for people in rural areas.
The districts where it will be launched on January 26 are Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu districts.
About 100 services related to revenue, food, health and labour departments would be available through 'Grama One' service centres. These centres would be provided with uninterrupted power and internet connectivity, the statement said.
