Green Strategic Partnership shows far-reaching views of India, Denmark: PM

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
ISMA again writes to PMO urging it to increase minimum sale price of sugar
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark is a symbol of the far-reaching thinking in both nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
"A year ago today, we took the historic decision to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark in our virtual summit. This is a sign of far-reaching thinking and respect for the environment in both our countries," PM Modi said following the bilateral talks with visiting Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
India and Denmark have continued their cooperation during the COVID19 pandemic, PM Modi noted.
"During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this," he added.
Last year in September, India and Denmark decided to elevate their relations to Green Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation and contribute to comprehensive reforms of the WTO.
The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with a focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Ministry of External Affairs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU