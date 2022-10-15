Ground realities not visible from air: Varun Gandhi's swipe at UP govt

-
ALSO READ
'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' from poor's food: Varun Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi discusses high fuel costs, low subsidies with Kerala fishermen
Jairam Ramesh seeks Nehru-Gandhi family's prominence in Congress Prez poll
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend key party meeting in Karnataka today
Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab on Tuesday
-
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government for neither postponing the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) nor making "adequate transport arrangements" for students to reach exam centres in flood-affected areas of the state.
"Ground realities are perhaps not visible from aerial surveys," he said, in an apparent dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had recently surveyed the flood-hit areas.
The Pilibhit MP said the state is in the "grip" of floods and over 37 lakh students are out to take the PET exam.
For the students, reaching the examination centre is a bigger challenge than solving the question paper, he claimed.
Gandhi said the PET was neither postponed nor adequate arrangements were made for the students to reach exam centres despite constant demands from them.
He also posted pictures of railway stations and trains crowded with students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 14:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU