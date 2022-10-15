JUST IN
PM Modi chairs Council of Scientific and Industrial Research meeting

Topics
CSIR | Narendra Modi | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Saturday.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, another Union minister Piyush Goyal besides several secretaries, including those of science-related ministries, participated in the meeting.

Singh had on Friday said this was the third year of the CSIR Society and the meeting was of special significance as it marked 80 years of the establishment of the council.

About the agenda of the meeting, Singh had said a presentation on the various activities of the CSIR would be made before the prime minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 12:39 IST

