PM Modi chairs Council of Scientific and Industrial Research meeting

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves amalgamation of CDC with CSIR; assets to move to latter
India, Ghana hold consultations on UN, multilateral issues in Accra
Cong rubbishes Rana Kapoor's Husain painting charge as political vendetta
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
Godi India to bring out first domestic made lithium-ion cell by August
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Saturday.
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, another Union minister Piyush Goyal besides several secretaries, including those of science-related ministries, participated in the meeting.
Singh had on Friday said this was the third year of the CSIR Society and the meeting was of special significance as it marked 80 years of the establishment of the council.
About the agenda of the meeting, Singh had said a presentation on the various activities of the CSIR would be made before the prime minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 12:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU