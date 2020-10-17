Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,161 new cases in state, nine more deaths

-
The number of coronavirus
cases in Gujarat rose to 1,58,635 with 1,161 new cases being reported on Saturday, the state health department said.
With the death of nine COVID-19 patients, the death toll rose to 3,629, it said.
At the same time, recoveries exceeded new cases. With 1,270 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recovered cases rose to 1,40,419, the department said in its release.
This improved the state's recovery rate to 88.52 percent.
52,746 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 53,22,288.
Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,58,635, new cases 1,161, total deaths 3,629, discharged 1,40,419, active cases 14,587, and people tested so far 53,22,288.
