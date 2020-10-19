1,233 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 45 additional deaths

-
The tally of coronavirus cases
in Mumbai increased to 2,43,172 on Monday with 1,233 new cases coming to light, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The death toll in the city increased to 9,776 with 45 fresh fatalities, it said.
The number of recovered patients in the city increased to 2,12,905, with 2,092 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day.
The recovery rate in the city is 87 per cent.
Mumbai has 18, 624 active COVID-19 cases at present.
According to the BMC, 13. 63 lakh coronavirus cases have been carried out in the city so far.
There are 9,473sealed buildings and 632 containment zones in slums and chawls.
The civic body claimed that the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases declined to 0.73 per cent on October 18 from 1.01 per cent on October 10.
Average doubling rate of 69 days on October 10 has improved to 95 days, it added.
