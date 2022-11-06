JUST IN
NITI Aayog seeks clarity from Centre on Digi Yatra's data privacy
Business Standard

Gujarat polls: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Valsad district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said.

Topics
Gujarat | State assembly polls | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

This will be the prime minister's first visit to his home state after the Election Commission declared polls for the 182-member Assembly.

PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Saturday.

Elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77.

This time, the poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) entry into the fray.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 09:39 IST

