Gujarat records 1,640 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day rise so far

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat registers 1,046 fresh coronavirus cases, five more fatalities
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
Bihar reports 1,439 Covid-19 cases, state's active count surpasses 14,000
47% of Covid-19 deaths among those aged below 60 years: Health Ministry
India's Covid-19 active caseload below 900,000 for fourth consecutive day
-
Gujarat recorded its highest
single-day spike of 1,640 coronavirus cases on Monday which took the caseload to 2,88,649, the state health department said.
The previous record of daily increase in the state was of November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light.
In Februarythis year daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat had fallen below the 250-mark, before surging again.
Four patients died on Monday, two each in Ahmedabad and Surat, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 4,454.
On the other hand, 1,110 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered cases to 2,76,348.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,88,649, new cases 1,640, death toll 4,454, discharged 2,76,348, active cases 7,847, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU