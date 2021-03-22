Gujarat records 1,640 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day rise so far

recorded its highest



single-day spike of 1,640 cases on Monday which took the caseload to 2,88,649, the state health department said.

The previous record of daily increase in the state was of November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light.

In Februarythis year daily COVID-19 cases in had fallen below the 250-mark, before surging again.

Four patients died on Monday, two each in Ahmedabad and Surat, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 4,454.

On the other hand, 1,110 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered cases to 2,76,348.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,88,649, new cases 1,640, death toll 4,454, discharged 2,76,348, active cases 7,847, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)