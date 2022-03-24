Gujarat records 26 new Covid cases, zero deaths; active tally below 300

recorded 26 new cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 12,23,832, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the Health Department said.

With no death reported during the day, the toll remained unchanged at 10,942, said a release by the Health Department. Also, 30 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such cases to 12,12,595, it said. The number of active cases in now stands at 295, the department said. No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release. COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,832 new cases 26, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,12,595, active cases 295, people tested so far - figures not released.

