Gujarat records 980 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,107 recoveries, six more deaths

The tally of cases in rose to 1,70,053 with the addition of 980 new patients on Wednesday, while recoveries continued to outstrip fresh infections with 1,107 more people getting discharged, the state health department said.

The state's recovery rate improved to 89.97 per cent with 1,107 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

With this, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,52,995, the health department said.

As many as six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, pushing the toll to 3,704, said the department in a release.

There are a total of 13,354 active cases in the state as on date of which 63 patients are on ventilators, it said.

Surat reported the highest number of 227 new COVID-19 cases followed by Ahmedabad at 186 cases, Vadodara 113 and Rajkot at 91.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 39 new cases, Mehsana 32, Jamnagar and Banaskantha 30 each, Junagadh 22, Amreli 20, Patan 18, Sabarkantha 17, Bhavnagar and Surendranagar 16 each, Bharuch and Panchmahal 15 each, Kutch 14 and Anand 10, among others.

Ahmedabad reported three deaths, Surta two and Rajkot one.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,212 with six new cases, one in Daman and five in DNH.

Three patients recovered in the UT on Wednesday, raising the number of discharged cases to 3,159, officials said.

As many as 51,912 tests were conducted for in the state in the last 24 hours at a rate of 798.65 tests per day per million population, taking the number of samples tested so far to 58,97,627, the release said.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,053, new cases 980, deaths 3,704, discharged 1,52,995, active cases 13,354, people tested so far 58,97,627.

