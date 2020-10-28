Maharashtra: Nagpur's Covid-19 count goes up by 342; 12 more die

As many as 342 persons tested



positive for coronavirus, while 458 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's district on Wednesday, an official said.

With the latest infections, the district's COVID-19 tally has reached 94,575, of which 86,751 persons have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Apart from this, 12 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, taking the toll to 3,097, he said.

Of the total deaths in the district, 2,131 casualties were from city and 966 were from rural areas and out of the district, he said.

There are currently 4,727 active cases in the district, he added.

