Gujarat reports 2,640 new Covid-19 cases, highest since pandemic began

Gujarat recorded 2,640 new
COVID-19 cases on Friday, highest since the outbreak of the pandemic, taking the caseload to 3,12,748.
The earlier biggest-ever rise had been recorded only the day before with 2,410 cases.
Eleven COVID-19 patients died since Thursday evening, taking the toll to 4,539, the state health department said.
At the same time 2,066 patients were discharged, pushing the recoveries to 2,94,650.
Of 11 deaths, three each were reported in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad and one each in Vadodara and Bharuch.
Surat reported the highest 644 new cases.
As many as 629 new cases were found in Ahmedabad, followed by 375 in Vadodara and 307 in Rajkot.
There are 13,559 active cases in Gujarat out of which the condition of 158 patients is critical.
The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.21 per cent.
On Friday 3,51,802 people were given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,12,748, new cases 2,640, death toll 4,539, discharged 2,94,650, active cases 13,559, people tested so far - figures not released.
