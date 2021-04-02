Mumbai records 8,832 new Covid-19 cases, a new peak, 20 deaths

-
-
Mumbai recorded 8,832 new
coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, the civic body said.
The city had reported 8,646 new cases the day before, a record which Friday's tally surpassed.
As many as 20 deaths were reported on Friday, highest since the beginning of December 2020, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 4,32,192 and the death toll reached 11,724.
The city had witnessed 20 deaths on December 2 after which the daily toll had declined.
As many as 44,328 COVID-19 tests were carried out during the day, taking the total of tests done to 41,74,259.
Also, 5,352 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recoveries to 3,61,043.
The recovery rate has gone down to 84 per cent, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1.46 per cent and doubling rate (period during which caseload doubles) has dropped to 46 days.
