Bengal logs highest single-day spike in 2021 with 1,733 fresh Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
48% of Covid-19 deaths concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states: Health Min
India's active Covid-19 cases below 900,000 for 5th day: Health Ministry
Doctors warn Mamata of massive Covid-19 spike in Bengal post Durga puja
India among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths: Govt
47% of Covid-19 deaths among those aged below 60 years: Health Ministry
-
The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal
mounted to 5,89,922 on Friday, as 1,733 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day rise this year, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll rose to 10,335 after four more people -two each in Kolkata and Howrah- succumbed to the disease, it said.
Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 513, followed by North 24 Parganas at 331.
At least 550 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,71,895.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 96.94 per cent, the bulletin said.
West Bengal now has 7,692 active cases.
Altogether 92,25,351 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 26,986 on Friday, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU