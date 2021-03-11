Gujarat reports 710 new coronavirus cases, 451 patients discharged

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,343 new cases take state tally to 141,398
Gujarat coronavirus update: State records 1,021 new cases, six deaths
Gujarat coronavirus update: 935 new cases, 5 deaths, 1,014 recoveries
Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,161 new cases in state, nine more deaths
1,221 new cases take Gujarat's Covid tally past 1.5L-mark
-
Gujarat added 710 new
coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally of the state to 2,75,907, the health department said.
In the last one week, the number of per day cases in the state has gone up from 480 to 710.
However, no coronavirus patient died in the last 24 hours, it said.
As 451 patients recuperated in the state during this period, the recovery count mounted to 2,67,701, the department said in the release.
As the number of new cases is more than the recoveries, Gujarat's rate of recovery went down from 97.36 per cent last week to 97.03 per cent on Thursday.
There are 3,788 active cases in the state at present.
During the day, Surat district registered 201 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 153 in Ahmedabad, 95 in Vadodara and 77 in Rajkot.
As many as 17.24 lakh people in the state have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 4.25 lakh others were given the second dose till date, the release said.
More than 10,000 people over 60 years of age and those who are above 45 years of age and suffering from serious ailments were also administered the vaccine on Thursday.
No new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours.
Of the total number of 3,398 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two have died and 3,376 have recovered, while 20 cases are active, a release by the UT administration said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,75,907, new cases 710, deaths 4,418, discharged 2,67,701, active cases 3,788, and people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU