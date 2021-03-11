Haryana logs 442 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death; total tally at 273,888

The COVID-19 death toll in reached 3,065 with one more fatality on Thursday, while 442 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,73,888, a bulletin by the Health Department said.

One fatality was reported from Fatehabad district, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 122 have been reported from Karnal and 81 from Gurgaon, among others.

At present, there are 2,679 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 97.90 per cent, the bulletin added.

