Gujarat reports 958 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,309 recoveries

Gujarat on Wednesday reported
958 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,38,205, the state health department said.
With six more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the total fatalities in the state rose to 4,254, it said in a release.
A total of 1,309 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,22,911, the department said, adding that the recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.58 per cent.
The number of active cases in the state is 11,040, the department said.
With 54,843 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Gujarat has gone up to 92,17,823.
