Gujarat reports 980 fresh Covid cases, 1,107 recoveries in last 24 hours

The number of coronavirus
cases in Gujarat rose to 1,70,053 with the addition of 980 new infections on Wednesday, the state health department said.
The state's recovery rate improved to 89.97 per cent with 1,107 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours, it said.
With this, the number of recovered cases in the state increased to 1,52,995, the department said.
As many as six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, pushing the toll to 3,704, said the department in a release.
As many as 51,912 tests were conducted for coronavirus in the state over the last 24 hours at a rate of 798.65 tests per day per million population, taking the count of samples tested so far to 58,97,627.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,053, new cases 980, deaths 3,704, discharged 1,52,995, active cases 13,354, people tested so far 58,97,627.
