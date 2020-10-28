Goa's Covid-19 count rises with 221 fresh cases, recoveries go up by 196

-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went
up by 221 and reached 42,968 on Wednesday, a health department official said.
The death toll mounted to 592 as seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.
The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 39,974 with 196 of them getting discharge on Wednesday. The number of active cases is now 2,402, the official said.
"A total of 1,801 samples were tested during the day," he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 42,968, new cases 221, death toll 592, discharged 39,974, active cases 2,402, samples tested till date 2,95,392.
