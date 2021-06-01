Gujarat sees 1,561 new Covid-19 cases, 4,869 recoveries, 22 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Andaman and Nicobar reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases
Maharashtra records 3,365 coronavirus cases, 3,105 recoveries; 23 die
Gujarat reports 958 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,309 recoveries
Kerala records 29,803 new Covid cases, 33,397 recoveries, and 177 deaths
Gujarat records 2,252 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths in past 24 hours
-
Gujarat on Tuesday continued
its downward trend of COVID-19 cases with the addition of 1,561 fresh infections, taking the tally to 8,10,730 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 9,855, the state health department said.
A total of 4,869 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 7,71,860, the department said in a release.
Gujarat is now left with 29,015 active cases while the recovery rate stands at 95.21 per cent.
At 278, Vadodarareported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 262 cases, Surat 252, Rajkot 128, among others.
Ahmedabad reported five fatalities, Surat and Vadodara three each, and Rajkot and Jamnagar two each, the department said.
A total of 1,96,793 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, taking the count of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 1,72,91,413.
A total of 1,10,205 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years were inoculated during the day, raising the count of beneficiaries in this age band to 17,01,483, the department said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,10,730, new cases 1,561, death toll 9,855, discharged 7,71,860, active cases 29,015, people tested so far - figures not released.
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the count of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,296 and recoveries to 9,992, officials said, adding the overall death toll stood at four. The UT is now left with 300 active cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU