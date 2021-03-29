Gujarat records 2,252 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths in past 24 hours

Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload



reached 3,03,118 after 2,252 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 1,731 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll is now 4,500 and the recovery count stands at 2,86,577, leaving it with 12,041 active cases, including 149 critical patients, he added.

"Three deaths each took place in Ahmedabad and Surat and one each in Panchmahal and Rajkot. Surat reported 677 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad with 612, Rajkot 242, Vadodara 236, Bhavnagar 45, Gandhinagar 44, Jamnagar 33, among others," he said.

An update on the vaccination drive currently underway in the state was not provided for Monday by health department officials.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,601 with 16 new cases, while five recoveries took the count of such cases to 3,435.

The UT has seen two deaths so far, leaving it with 164 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,03,118, new cases 2,252, death toll 4,500, discharged 2,86,577, active cases 12,041, people tested so far - figures not released.

