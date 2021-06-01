At 14,123, Maharashtra reports lowest Covid-19 cases after March 10

on Tuesday recorded



14,123 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 10, and 477 fresh deaths and also added 377 previously unreported fatalities, the state health department said.

With the addition of 14,123 infections, the state's caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198, the department said.

The state on March 10 had reported 13,659 cases of the COVID-19 infection, which has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks. A day ago, reported 15,077 COVID-19 cases.

Recoveries far exceeded new infections.

As many as 35,949 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recoveredcases to 54,31,319, a statement from the department said.

The state now has 2,30,681 active cases, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 94.28 per cent from 93.88 per cent a day ago, while the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent, the department said.

The statement said 2,22,599 more people were tested for in Maharashtra, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,52,77,653.

There are 17,68,119 people in home isolation and 9,315 in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Out of the 477 deaths, 340 occurred in the last 48 hours and 137 in the last week. As many as 377 deaths, that had taken place before the last week, were directly included in the cumulative toll as part of a data reconciliation exercise, it said.

This means the statewide cumulative fatality count rose by 854 on Tuesday, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 830 new cases and 23 deaths, taking its tally to 7,06,118 and the toll to 14,849, the department said.

The wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,374 infections and 102 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,34,781 and the toll to 27,906, it said.

Out of these deaths in the division, 31 were reported from areas under the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and 22 from rural parts of Raigad.

Another 17 people died of the viral infection in Palghar district, the statement said.

The Nashik division reported 1,551 cases, including 914 from Ahmednagar district. Out of 78 deaths in the division, 26 were in Ahmednagar district followed by 21 in Nashik city and 20 in rural parts of Nashik district, the department said.

The Pune division registered 3,633 cases, 1,535 of them in Satara district, the statement said.

Out of 69 deaths in the division, 28 were from Satara district, while 16 and 15 infections were from rural parts of Solapur and Pune districts, respectively, it said.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,345 cases of coronavirus, including 973 in Kolhapur district. The division also reported 86 deaths, of which 32 were from rural parts of Kolhapur, while 16 were from Ratnagiri.

Sangli and Sindhudurg districts added 14 and 10 deaths, respectively, the department said.

The Aurangabad division recorded 440 infections of the deadly disease, the Latur division 860, the Akola division 1,284 and the Nagpur division 636, the statement said.

In the Latur division, Beed district alone reported 29 deaths out of the total 50 fatalities.

A tribal district in the Vidarbha region, Gadchiroli, reported 11 deaths out of 34 recorded in the Nagpur division, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,61,015; new cases 14,123, deaths 96,198; recoveries 54,31,319; active cases 2,30,681; tests so far 3,52,77,653.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)