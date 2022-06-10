JUST IN
Delhi reports 655 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths; positivity rate at 3.11%

This is the second consecutive day when daily cases are in excess of 600 and a positivity rate of over 3 per cent have been reported

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

Delhi on Friday recorded 655 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

This is the second consecutive day when daily cases are in excess of 600 and a positivity rate of over 3 per cent have been reported.

Delhi on Thursday had logged 622 COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent.

With 655 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 19,11,268 while the death toll rose to 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin.

First Published: Fri, June 10 2022. 20:23 IST

