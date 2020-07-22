74% Indians prefer to continue working from home after Covid-19: Report

At least 74 per cent of people in India say they will continue to more than they did before the pandemic, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

A new report from the global PC market leader Lenovo showed that 62 per cent of respondents in the country are concerned that new technologies could even eliminate their jobs. The survey revealed that 82 per cent of the Indian respondents said that their biggest concern was personal data protection.

According to the data, 91 per cent of respondents in India agree that they have increased their usage of laptops during this pandemic, even higher than the global average of 85 per cent.

"The insights from Lenovo global research signals a fundamental shift in the way a modern workforce operates and we are doing everything in our capacity to empower them," Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, said in a statement. The report revealed that 95 per cent of participants in India already agree that they "became their own IT person" while working from home.

The company said that 81 per cent of those surveyed in India also confirmed a complete shift in their daily work dynamic during the last three months, even greater than the 72 per cent of respondents globally who agreed with the same statement.

Although most respondents from India said technology makes them efficient and more productive. The report showed that 78 per cent of respondents in India believe that the technology they use at work is becoming more intuitive and user-friendly, while 84 per cent think they could do their job better if they had better technology skills.

According to the survey, 70 per cent feel it is important to have separate devices (personal computers/phones) for work and their personal life. "This data gave us valuable insights on the complex relationship employees have with technology as work and personal lives are becoming more intertwined with the increase in working from home," said Dilip Bhatia, Vice President of Global User and Customer Experience at Lenovo.

