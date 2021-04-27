Gurugram police collects over Rs 79.8 million from Covid-19 rules violators

-
ALSO READ
Two held for giving false Covid-19 test reports in Gurugram: Police
Delhi: Restaurants, night clubs fined for not following Covid guidelines
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Gurugram police stations to have women help desks within two weeks
Extortion, corruption are results of structural deficiencies: Neeraj Kumar
-
Representative image
The Gurugram police have imposed fines on 1,59,602 people since March last year including 739 on April 25, 2021 against offenders of Covid protocols, the police said.
The police also informed that fines amounting to more than Rs 7.98 crore were collected from the violators since March last year till April 25, 2021.
Face masks were made compulsory for everyone in Gurugram since lockdown was first imposed in March 2020 and not wearing one was made a punishable offence.
So far the police have acted against people in markets and crowded places, containment zones and streets. Shopkeepers, two wheelers and auto rickshaw drivers were also booked, police said.
"Amid surge in Covid cases, strict instructions were issued to concerning officers including area station house officers (SHOs) to implement Covid norms effectively.
Several police teams have been deployed across the district to keep an eye on offenders. Police teams were on their task to not only issue challan but to make people aware about the seriousness of the deadly virus," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police told IANS.
Boken also informed that the force had encouraged people to use face masks in markets and crowded places via loudspeakers.
Apart from police personnel, the district administration also authorised magistrates, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, BDPOs and executive officers of Municipal Committees to challan residents for violation of the guidelines issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act.
"We urged people to stay indoors and not step outside unnecessarily. The police will also take prompt action against those who break Covid-19 norms," he said.
--IANS
str/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU