Gyanvapi case: Court to continue hearing on maintainability on May 30

-
ALSO READ
'Shivling' found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi; court orders sealing of area
Gyanvapi case: Court sacks official, grants survey team 2 more days
SC asks Varanasi court not to proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till May 20
Hopeful SC will stay lower court order on Gyanvapi Mosque case: Owaisi
SC transfers Gyanvapi case, says place's religious character can be fixed
-
A district court, which on Thursday heard arguments of Muslim side on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.
"The Muslim side's arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing," said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.
The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.
Singh on Tuesday had said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU