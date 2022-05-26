India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations: PM Modi at ISB

-
India is the fastest growing economy among the G-20 nations, besides boasting of several other achievements including in the start-up environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
Addressing graduating students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Modi said last year the country attracted record amount of Foreign Direct Investments.
"Today, India is the fastest developing economy in G-20. India is in the second position when it comes to internet users. India is in second position in global retail index. India has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. There are several such achievements," Modi said.
India is at the first position in smartphone data consumption, and at 2nd position in number of internet users in the world. It's at 2nd position in the global retail index while having the world's 3rd biggest startup ecosystem & 3rd biggest consumer market: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ZPRzPWoiNx— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022
Today the world is witnessing that India means business and this is the achievement of not only the government but also the youth and graduates from institutions like ISB, he further said.
He said the "Reform, Perform, Transform" mantra redefined the governance of the country.
India has sent Covid-19 vaccine to over 100 countries, he said while speaking on the viral pandemic.
