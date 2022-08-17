JUST IN
Business Standard

Puri lauds govt's move to shift 1,100 Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi

Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the central government's decision to shift nearly 1,100 Rohingya refugees in Delhi to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security

Hardeep Singh Puri | Rohingya refugees | Delhi

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rohingyas, Rohingya
Photo: Reuters

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday lauded the central government's decision to shift nearly 1,100 Rohingya refugees in Delhi to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

In a tweet, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock."

Around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security, said the officials on Tuesday.

The decision to shift Rohingya refugees living was taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Myanmar nationals. The meeting, held during the last week of July, was chaired by the chief secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was emphasised in the meeting that the Delhi government would bear nearly Rs 7 lakh month rent for the tents, where the refugees were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident.

"These refugees will soon be shifted to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi. There is a total of 250 flats belonging to the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category where all 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated," a senior official said on Tuesday, ANI quoted.

The Delhi Police, in the meeting, was instructed to provide security to the premises where these flats are located. Meanwhile, the Delhi government's Social Welfare department will ensure basic facilities such as fans, three meals, landlines, televisions and recreational facilities in the new campus.

All Rohingya refugees, who will be shifted to these flats, hold the unique ID of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and their details are on record.
First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 12:31 IST

